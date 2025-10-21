Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.9533.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOOF. UBS Group lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.25 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.29.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 59.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 126.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 71,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 39,898 shares during the period.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

