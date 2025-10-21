Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 4,404 Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,901,000 after buying an additional 36,204 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 657,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after buying an additional 68,293 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 162,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 139,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SHM stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.