Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 201.7% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.4%

XYLD opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

