Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,136 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mercury Systems by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $85.33.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial raised Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

In related news, EVP David E. Farnsworth sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $488,091.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,399,073.96. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $78,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,344.62. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 848,980 shares of company stock worth $55,529,247. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

