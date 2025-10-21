Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 31.6% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays set a $136.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

Shares of EOG opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

