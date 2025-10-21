Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.10.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th.
NYSE SAIC opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.50.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.
Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.
