Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $199.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.70 and a 200-day moving average of $170.63. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $201.50.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

