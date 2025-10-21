iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 19.2%

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $127.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.09. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $116.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.