IMG Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $167.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.12. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,510. This represents a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,102 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,855 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

