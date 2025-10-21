Fiduciary Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Fiduciary Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967,705 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 105.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,459,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $506,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,967 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.68.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.93. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

