Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.9% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $602.22 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $613.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $586.10 and a 200-day moving average of $538.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

