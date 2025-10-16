Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,195 Deere & Company $DE

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $13,588,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock opened at $448.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $475.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.71.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.76.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

