Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.25.

Intel Stock Up 4.3%

Intel stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.33. Intel has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 666,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 168,103 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Intel by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 86.8% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Intel by 60.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,991 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

