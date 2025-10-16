Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,228 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.15.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

