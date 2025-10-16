Alta Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,851 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,411,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,006 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.