Stableford Capital II LLC Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $11,421,213,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,378 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mastercard by 3,493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,914,000 after purchasing an additional 908,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,557,000 after purchasing an additional 907,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $563.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $509.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

