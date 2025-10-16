WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 150.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.63.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,203.29 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.88 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $511.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,213.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1,172.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

