Courier Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $502,435,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,977 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,991,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 978,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,422,000 after acquiring an additional 510,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,239,000 after acquiring an additional 495,214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $71.94 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.44.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

