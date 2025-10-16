Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases 911 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,133,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,666,000 after buying an additional 104,103 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $245,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3%

CVX stock opened at $151.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.10 and a 200 day moving average of $148.36.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

