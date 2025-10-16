IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,331 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755,181 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,327,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after buying an additional 3,454,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,147,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,090,000 after buying an additional 89,362 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.66 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.