Callahan Advisors LLC Has $7.31 Million Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $240.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.22.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

