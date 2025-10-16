Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,665 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $82.86 on Thursday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average of $87.67.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.96.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

