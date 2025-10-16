Invesco QQQ $QQQ Holdings Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 542.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,231 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 4.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $211,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $602.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.48. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $613.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

