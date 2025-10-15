Pfizer Inc. $PFE Stock Holdings Cut by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,429 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 69.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 15.9% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 55.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,606,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,039,000 after buying an additional 928,180 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

