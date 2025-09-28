Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Ariose Capital Management Ltd

Ariose Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 3.7% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 76.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,045,000 after purchasing an additional 350,796 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 302,684 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 747,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,859,000 after buying an additional 278,121 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7%

LMT opened at $487.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.