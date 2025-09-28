Kendall Capital Management Invests $155,000 in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,975.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of AMRX opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 975.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.49% and a net margin of 0.12%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMRX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 279,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $2,619,308.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 152,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,755.88. The trade was a 64.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason B. Daly sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $199,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,984.30. The trade was a 67.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,206 shares of company stock worth $5,700,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.