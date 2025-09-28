Cigna Group $CI Stock Position Lowered by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Cigna Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $286.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.50. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $256.89 and a 1-year high of $358.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.81.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

