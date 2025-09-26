Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,857 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMR

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2025

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMRFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BSMR stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.