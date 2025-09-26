Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,857 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMR

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000.

BSMR stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

