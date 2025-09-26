Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHQ Position Decreased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHQ. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $261,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SCHQ stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $35.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

