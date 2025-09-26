Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,082 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,215 shares during the last quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 831,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHO opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $24.52.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
