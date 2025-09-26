VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Purchased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 416.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ SMH opened at $321.06 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $325.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.91 and a 200-day moving average of $257.57.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.