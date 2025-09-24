Legacy Solutions LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Legacy Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $103.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. The firm has a market cap of $189.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $105.59.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.