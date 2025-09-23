Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $157.79 and traded as low as $128.62. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $130.27, with a volume of 2,217 shares changing hands.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.79.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.
