Revisor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 332 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 2.4% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,016,000 after buying an additional 81,916 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 110,968 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.58.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $249.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.38. The stock has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total transaction of $551,452.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,406,936.39. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,250 shares of company stock worth $18,844,155. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

