Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,121,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 169,243 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,845,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 95,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

