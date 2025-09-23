Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMTS. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.
We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.
