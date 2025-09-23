Farrell Financial LLC Buys 1,855 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Farrell Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Farrell Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Farrell Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,184,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,864.9% during the first quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 30,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.27.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.