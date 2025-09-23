Family Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.7% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,547,000 after buying an additional 4,437,846 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,179,000 after buying an additional 7,451,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,632,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,462,000 after buying an additional 190,538 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,884,000 after buying an additional 5,460,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,893,000 after buying an additional 66,734 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $74.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

