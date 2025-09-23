Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 12,145 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,145 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Unified Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 73,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 117,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 49,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 42,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a market cap of $271.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $127.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

