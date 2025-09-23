Focused Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $70.65.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

