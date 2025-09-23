Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.1% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.5% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $293.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.18 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The company has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.19 and a 200-day moving average of $303.73.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.73.

View Our Latest Report on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.