Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $12,854,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 86.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 509,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,473,000 after acquiring an additional 236,733 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 718,720 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day moving average is $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $123.80 and a twelve month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

