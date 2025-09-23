CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 4,636 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 154.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1%

TXN stock opened at $179.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

