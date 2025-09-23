E&G Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 0.9% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,418,000 after buying an additional 116,535 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $805.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $739.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $640.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $243.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $809.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.