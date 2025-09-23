Avanza Fonder AB Has $211,000 Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

Avanza Fonder AB grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 259.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 0.92. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $78.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.91 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,426 shares in the company, valued at $140,708. This represents a 80.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 9,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $728,023.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,219.45. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,448. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities set a $81.00 price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

