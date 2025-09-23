Avanza Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Laureate Education $LAUR

Avanza Fonder AB lifted its stake in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1,875.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAUR. Wall Street Zen lowered Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group began coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

