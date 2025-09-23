Avanza Fonder AB Sells 319 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Avanza Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 575,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,764,000 after acquiring an additional 365,304 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 99.9% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 400,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200,244 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth about $42,223,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 222,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,034,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRYS. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total transaction of $2,019,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,443,276 shares in the company, valued at $216,924,382.80. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,800 shares of company stock worth $7,487,943. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $165.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.65. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.80 and a fifty-two week high of $207.84. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.42 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 40.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

