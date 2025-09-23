St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,112.01 ($15.03) and traded as high as GBX 1,286 ($17.38). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,286 ($17.38), with a volume of 888,661 shares traded.

STJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,650 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,750 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,025 to GBX 1,075 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,410 to GBX 1,550 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,210 to GBX 1,400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,485.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,256.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,112.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,351.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. James’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that St. James’s Place plc will post 67.9947461 earnings per share for the current year.

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

