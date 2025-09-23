BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF $LCTD Holdings Decreased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 2.35% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of LCTD opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $247.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

