Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.84 ($2.58) and traded as high as GBX 196 ($2.65). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 195.60 ($2.64), with a volume of 1,068,997 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 199 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirent Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 207.67.

The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15,790.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 195.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

